Portsmouth MP congratulates A level students

PORTSMOUTH South MP, Stephen Morgan, has congratulated the city’s young people on their A-level results.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Many congratulations to all those in Portsmouth who received their A-level results. I want to make sure every young person in our city has the best possible chance in life.’

Whilst conceding there is room for improvement Mr Morgan added: ‘I would like to thank all the city’s college leaders and teachers. This year’s results are a step in the right direction in closing the disadvantage gap which sadly still holds many people back.’