Portsmouth prodigy competes to be be crowned Britain’s brainiest child in Channel 4 show hosted by Richard Osman

A BRAINBOX schoolgirl from Southsea has been officially recognised as a child genius after appearing on a popular TV show.

Ishal Mahmud, 13, has taken part in Channel 4’s Child Genius programme where she was competing against other children for the title of Britain’s brainiest child 2019.

Ishal Mahmud has been competing for the accolade of Child Genius 2019.

To get to the show, Ishal had to complete a rigorous entrance exam and interview process which saw her successfully selected as one of 20 children to take part. The first screening will be shown at 8pm on Monday.

Although sworn to secrecy as to the final outcome, Ishal said: ‘It was a lot of fun and wasn’t stressful. It was serious competition and the rivalry was fierce - everyone wanted to win. However it was also exciting to meet new people.’

Ishal, of Southsea, and her mother, Momtaj, decided to enter the competition after being avid viewers of the popular Channel 4 show.

‘She would always watch the show and find it interesting. She was also very good at answering the questions and so we thought let’s apply and give it a go,’ explained Momtaj.

It became apparent from an early age that Ishal had a capacity to learn which far exceeded her age.

‘Ishal picked up language very quickly and was starting to talk at nine months. She recognised letters very early and by the age of two she was reading whole books normally used by children of school age. She has always wanted to learn and is constantly asking how things work,’ said Momtaj.

Ishal, who attends St Swithun's School in Winchester, added: ‘When I was at primary school I would often finish my work earlier than the rest of the class. I noticed that the teachers would then start to give me work which was for one or two years older.’

It was whilst Ishal was in Year 6 that her intelligence was officially recognised by her induction into Mensa with a score which registered in the top one per cent of the population.

Whilst not wanting to reveal the contents of the programme, Ishal did provide clues as to the subject she had been least hoping to be questioned on.

‘I really like maths and physics. I like geography but it is not my strongest subject,’ she said.

Hosted by Richard Osman, the series will run for six nights with the final on Saturday, March 2.

‘My friends love the fact I have taken part and can’t wait to watch the series,’ added Ishal.

After leaving school Ishal would one day like to train to be an astronaut.