Portsmouth pupils learn how to be safe around HGVs

SCHOOL children learnt about the dangers of lorries on the road and how to stay safe around them.

Portsmouth City Council held the session for junior road safety officers from five schools.

TJ Transport provided a HGV to give the children a hands-on opportunity to learn about blind spots. By sitting in the cab, they were able to see the road from a driver’s viewpoint to understand the potential hazards they face.

Reuben McNally, eight, from Wimborne Junior School, Southsea, said. ‘It was good when we were allowed in to the cab. It was very hard to see people as I was up very high and the mirrors were set at an angle.’

Luke Haskell, marketing manager for TJ Transport, said they have enhanced their vehicles to improve visibility.

‘Our vehicles have 360-degree cameras and audio-warning systems,’ he said.

‘Such enhancements improve visibility but it is important to educate children about blind spots.’