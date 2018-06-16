Portsmouth pupils learn real world application of their maths lessons

MAGIC card tricks and a delicate balancing challenge on HMS Queen Elizabeth were all part of a roadshow designed to teach school children the real world application of maths.

Key Stage 3 Pupils from Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth were invited to HMS Excellent on Whale Island for the STEM Roadshow put on by BAE systems, Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

Commodore Andy Cree, assistant chief of staff training said: ‘It is really important to get children interested and enthusiastic about science and maths. It is important not just in the Royal Navy but many other industries as well to get more engineers.’

Students learnt about the engineering and technology behind HMS Queen Elizabeth and voice recognition technology used in F35 fighter jets.

Ellen Milner, 12, said: ‘It was great to learn that maths is not just a sit still subject and it can be exciting and interesting.’

Fellow pupil Joshua Wall added: ‘It was great to learn some more advanced maths and science than we have learned at school and in a different environment with fun activities.’

The school is one of 420 that the STEM Roadshow has visited this year with their ‘It’s just a numbers game’ showcase.

Head of year Laura Stevenson said: ‘Some of the pupils don’t realise all this is right on their doorstep and gives them the chance to see how what they learn at school is used in real world careers in our city.’

Twelve-year-old Caitlin Bitri added: ‘I thought maths was only useful if you wanted to be a maths teacher, but now I can see all the other areas you can use it in as well.’

Fareham Academy, Horndean Technology College and Gomer Junior School are just some of the other educational establishments visited by the roadshow.

Teacher Pippa Attwood, from Horndean Technology College, said: ‘The team had the kids so engaged it was hard to keep them quiet and it is such a good way to get them excited about STEM subjects.’

The government started the Year of Engineering back in January to inspire more young people in to STEM careers.

The Royal Navy has launched a number of initiatives to support the campaign, including a national ship designing competition.