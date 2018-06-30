Portsmouth pupils to decorate chairs fit for heroes

HUNDREDS of pupils will celebrate everyday heroes by bringing a decorated chair to Portsmouth Cathedral next week.

Year 6 pupils from Church of England schools across the city will come to the cathedral for a day of workshops followed by a Leavers’ Service to mark the end of their time in primary school.

Each school has been invited to buy a basic chair from a charity shop and decorate it as if it were a seat for someone who is a hero in everyday life. Those chairs will be brought to the cathedral.

The children’s chairs will remain there for two weeks to allow visitors to see the pupils’ creativity.

The chairs will then be returned to the schools to be used over the next 12 months in lessons

Jeff Williams, director of education for Portsmouth and Winchester dioceses, said: ‘We thought we’d try something this year that reflected the fact that a hero isn’t just the traditional concept of a caped crusader with superhuman strength.’