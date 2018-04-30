Portsmouth school donates £8,000 to charity

PUPILS raised thousands of pounds after spending a year fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Portsmouth High School Sixth Form handed over a cheque of £8,009 following a successful year of events.

The school’s head girl team spearheaded the fundraising and were delighted to present the money to Andrew Lane from the city branch of the charity.

Head girl Nancy Fenton said: ‘The charity is very close to the heart of Portsmouth High School.

‘We hope these funds can not only go towards much-needed research into the genetic causes of the disease but also to help families in this area too.’

Most of the fundraising efforts took place last November during Portsmouth High School’s Charity Week. The week is made up of talent shows, live music and a netball match against boys from Portsmouth Grammar School.

Mr Lane said: ‘Thank you so much to the pupils for working so hard to raise the money and to everyone in the school for their support.’