Portsmouth school encouraging performing arts with Easter workshop

CHILDREN can pick up dancing and acting tips during a performing arts workshop.

Mayville High School, in Portsmouth, is putting on the event for youngsters in the city following the success of their in-house academy.

Held during the Easter holidays next week, the workshop will help children with their singing, dancing, acting and other skills they might need to shine on stage.

There are also stage management activities for young people interested in the behind-the-scenes part of productions.

Candis Doughty, head of creative arts at the Southsea school, said: ‘Young people will have the opportunity to explore the theme of Hollywood, past and present, through drama, dance and music.

‘There will be classes exploring a variety of skills in each genre.

‘This will go towards a final performance which will travel through time.

‘Excitement and making new friends while gaining experience in the performing arts are a key focus of these dynamic action-packed weeks.’

The idea for the school holiday workshops came from Mayville’s own performing arts academy which has been a success with its pupils.

They wanted to share their expertise with other Portsmouth children aged between seven and 16.

The event at Easter is the first of its kind by the school but more will be held during the summer.

Headteacher Rebecca Parkyn said: ‘The Easter workshop is about building and extending on something we’ve done for years. We wanted to extend our reach and help families, not just the families of children at the school.

‘We recognise the intrinsic value of performing arts and now we would like to offer our expertise and facilities to all children. Also, the creative arts are hugely popular with children and are being squeezed because of budget cuts.’

The Easter workshop is on Wednesday, April 4 and there are three age groups – seven to 10-year-olds, 11 to 13-year-olds and 14 to 16-year-olds.

Stage management is being offered for 10 to 16-year-olds.

The workshop is £42. To register, call (023) 9273 4847 or email enquiries@mayvillehighschool.net