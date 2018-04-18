Portsmouth school launches alumni project

FORMER students of a city school are being asked to contribute to an alumni project.

Priory School, in Southsea, Portsmouth, is after people who attended the school to work with current students as part of the programme.

Staff want ex-students to visit the school in Fawcett Road and work with pupils to help them aim high, make the right decisions and understand the importance of a good education.

It is holding the launch event tomorrow evening.

Lorraine Hart, project leader, said: ‘Ideally, we would like as many of our alumni as possible to come forward and tell us what they have been doing since leaving Priory.

‘We would like to see if there is scope for ex-students to give assembly talks, act as mentors to younger children or simply help us to make stronger community partnerships with local workplaces.

‘It is very important that our existing students have role models who have been in their shoes and now have careers or are in university and can share recent stories first hand.’

The launch event is at 6pm with registration in the school’s Tennis Centre Reception.

If you are unable to attend the launch but still want to get involved in the project, email Lorraine at lhart@priorysouthsea.org.