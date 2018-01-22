Portsmouth school launches postcard art project

Have your say

PUPILS are co-ordinating an exciting art project, open to the whole community.

Portsmouth High School, in Southsea, is inviting residents to explore their creative talents and have the chance to exhibit artwork at Portsmouth Cathedral.

The exhibition is entitled, The View From My Window: A Moment In Time and encourages artists of all types and abilities to submit work on an A5 postcard.

The exhibition will take place in June at the Cathedral of St Thomas, in Old Portsmouth.

Graeme Field, assistant headteacher at Portsmouth High School, said: ‘One’s perception of the world can change minute by minute.

‘This project gives artists of all kinds the opportunity to show their thoughts on their current or historical “view”.’

Artists simply need to share the view from their window on an A5 postcard and send back to Portsmouth High School by April 27.

All the artwork will be collated into an online catalogue and individual A5 cards are available without charge from the school.