Portsmouth school raises cash with dance show

SCHOOL children wowed the audience with a charity dance show.

Portsmouth Grammar School put on PGS Come Dancing which saw 26 pupils and six staff members dress in sequins and glitter while taking to the stage.

The event was raising money for the United Worlds School in Chai Thom, Cambodia, and Kikaaya College School in Uganda.

Although the competition was close, the trophy was won by Courtney Leigh Hardyman and Chris Weil, both in Year 13, with their version of Dirty Dancing’s Time of My Life.

More than £4,000 was raised.