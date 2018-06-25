Portsmouth school recognised for dedication to arts and culture

Have your say

A SCHOOL’S dedication to arts and culture has seen it win a prestigious award.

Admiral Lord Nelson School, in Portsmouth, has become the first school in England to receive an Artsmark Platinum Award for the second time.

Artsmark is Arts Council England’s award recognising excellence in cultural education. It celebrates schools’ commitments to embedding arts across the curriculum.

Admiral Lord Nelson has been involved with Artsmark since 2003.

Nys Hardingham, headteacher, said: ‘We’re delighted to be recognised for our commitment to our students’ arts experience and our dedication to improving our own practice.

‘Achieving the second Platinum Award will only strengthen our resolve to continue this work and share what we have learned with other schools.’

Amanda Rigler, senior officer for Artsmark, congratulated the school on its ‘fantastic achievement’.

She added: ‘The Artsmark awarding panel were extremely impressed by their commitment and dedication to arts education.

‘This was exemplified by the extensive involvement of pupils, staff, parents and governors and the support they have offered to other schools on their Artsmark journeys.’