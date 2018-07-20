Portsmouth school says goodbye to ‘loyal and expert’ teacher after 31 years

Arundel Court Primary Academy teacher, Sally Heath, is retiring after 31 years at the school

In recent years Sally has worked as a ‘read and recovery’ teacher to improve students literacy skills.

Left to right retiring teacher Sally Heath alongside headteacher Karen Stocks

Headteacher, Karen Stocks, said: ‘In terms of Sally’s wisdom and knowledge of early years she is a real expert. Sally has been a real mentor and inspired many younger teachers.’

Ms Heath believes the best part about being a teacher is seeing students who have previously struggled ‘blossom and achieve their potential’.

‘I’ve stayed so long because this is a fantastic school with amazing pupils and staff who are real team players. It is always great to see what the children can achieve,’ said Ms Heath

After starting at the school in 1987 Ms Heath has taught several generations of the same family and students often return to see her many years after leaving the school.

Leanne Murphy, who was taught by Ms Heath, now works alongside her at the school.

‘I always remember Ms Heath singing to us. I remember her as my first teacher and she was always so kind,’ said Ms Murphy.

Year five student, Charlie said: ‘Ms Heath helped me read and spell words. She was really nice to me. I used to like coming out of class to spend time with her.’

Whilst Ms Heath has travel plans to go to New Zealand and Peru she also plans to return to the school in a voluntary capacity to continue to help students with their reading.