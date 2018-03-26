Portsmouth school set to launch alumni project

FORMER students of a city school are being asked to contribute to an alumni project.

Priory School, in Southsea, Portsmouth, is after people who attended the school to work with current students for the programme.

Staff want ex-students to come into the school on Fawcett Road and work with pupils to help them aim high, make the right decisions and understand the importance of a good education.

Lorraine Hart, project leader, said: ‘Ideally, we would like as many of our alumni as possible to come forward and tell us what they have been doing since leaving Priory.

‘We would like to see if there is scope for ex-students to give talks, act as mentors or simply help us to make stronger community partnerships with workplaces.

‘It is very important our existing students have role models who have been in their shoes and can share recent stories first hand.’

The launch event is on April 19 at 6pm. Email lhart@priorysouthsea.org.