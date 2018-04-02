Portsmouth school trampoline team take part in finals

Have your say

A SCHOOL’S first ever boy trampolining team impressed in their first national final.

Priory School’s pupils went to the Great British National Schools Trampolining Final in Northern Ireland last month after securing their place by winning two previous tournament.

And although they did not win in the finals, coach Jen Jordan said it was a great start for the new team.

‘I am so proud of the team and the way they conducted themselves during every round,’ she said.

‘Their willingness to try new things and work on their skills has been amazing.’

More than 500 gymnasts from more than 160 schools across Great Britain took part in the finals.

Year 9 pupils Marvin Meal, Ethan Walton and Joe Mason all performed in the first flight for the U15 Boys Novice Category.

Barney Christie, who was also competing in the individual competition, also performed his best routines.

The Priory team secured sixth place in the UK for their team performance and Barney placed eighth for his individual event.

