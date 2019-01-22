Portsmouth schools could benefit from £1.6m council maintenance fund 

AN INVESTMENT of £1.6m could bring five schools in the city up to date with essential maintenance work.

The cash has been recommended for Portsmouth City Council’s (PCC) capital budget, which will go before the cabinet and full council for approval in February.

Work would include roof replacement, replacing boiler systems, making external repairs to walls and installing new windows.

Cabinet member for education, Suzy Horton, said: ‘We are committed to investing in education and this programme of essential repairs is part of a wider proposed investment of more than £10m to create additional places at schools. I'm delighted we are continuing our ongoing investment in education and look forward to considering the proposals in full next month.’

Schools which could benefit from the funding, if it is approved, include Wimborne Junior School, Fernhurst Junior School, Copnor Primary School, Cumberland Infant School and Southsea Infant School.

The capital budget invests in a range of infrastructure schemes throughout the city like buildings and facilities, rather than the day-to-day running of council services.

These are paid for through a separate revenue budget.