Portsmouth schools take part in walk to school scheme

MORE than 300 children took part in a scheme to get them walking to school.

Pupils from Wimborne Infant School and Wimborne Junior School completed the Pompey Monster Walk to School Challenge.

Sixty per cent of children walked to the schools at least three times a week, and were rewarded with a keyring.

There were seven keyrings to collect, all carrying an important road safety message, and each child received a Pompey Monster pedometer to record their weekly ‘stomps’.

Last week, during Road Safety Week, the children enjoyed an assembly with the Pompey monster ‘Stomper’.

Of all the classes that took part Class 4AM notched up the most steps, walking 442 times to school collectively.

Councillor Hannah Hockaday, cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We want to get more children and their parents walking to school more regularly, and the Pompey Monster scheme achieves this in a fun and engaging way.

‘I am looking forward to more schools getting involved in this.’