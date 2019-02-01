Portsmouth schools to stay open today after yesterday’s snowfall

Have your say

ALL schools across the Portsmouth region will be open today, after most of yesterday’s snowfall melted away overnight.

While some snow remains on the ground, schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island and Waterlooville have decided to stay open.

Brookfield Community School in Brook Lane, Sarisbury Green, will open at 10.30am to ensure the school grounds are safe.

The nearest school closures are in Petersfield, with Buriton Primary School, Langrish Primary School and West Meon C of E Primary School being closed.

Hampshire County Council has a full list of school closures – to stay up to date, go to hants.gov.uk/education/schoolclosures/.