Portsmouth seals top 25 spot in UK university guide

PORTSMOUTH has been ranked among the top 25 UK universities in a nationally-recognised education guide.

The University of Portsmouth (UoP) has climbed 12 places from last year to reach the coveted spot in the Guardian University Guide for 2019.

The milestone marks the institution’s fourth consecutive rise up the table – having featured in 55th place in the guide for 2015.

Vice-chancellor of UoP, Professor Graham Galbraith, has called the ranking ‘fantastic news’ for lecturers and students.

He said: ‘We now outperform some of the most established universities in the UK.

‘I am delighted our outstanding and distinctive student experience – with a focus on career-enhancing activities, teaching excellence and innovative learning technology – has once again seen us rise in a nationally-recognised, important league table.’

The ranking comes as UoP bosses say they have been ‘quietly creating a new breed of university’ – with city integration at its helm.

Prof Galbraith added: ‘Our approach to education follows clear principles of collaboration and practical, positive ambition.

‘We champion career-enhancing activities, personal development and partnerships with schools, colleges, employers and alumni.

‘Students enrich their learning through work experience, internships and placements, real ‘live’ projects, enterprise, research and volunteering.’

As previously reported in The News, the top 25 spot follows a five-place rise in the Complete University Guide for 2019.

The institution now appears 51st on the list, having climbed 38 places since 2011.

It also featured in the top 150 young universities in the world this year, in the Times Higher Education ranking of universities which are less than 50 years old.

Cabinet member for education Councillor Suzy Horton is a lecturer at the university.

Cllr Horton said: ‘I am so thrilled as we have been going up the tables the last few years.’

Reflecting on the latest news, the newly-elected leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘This is really great news and it has been good to see the university making such good progress for many years.’