Portsmouth students advance in speaking contest

Have your say

TWO school teams took part in a competition encouraging them to improve their speaking skills.

Portsmouth High School took part in the first round of the Rotary Club’s Youth Speaks Competition.

Both teams won their respective rounds and move forward to the district round being held at Park Community School, in Purbrook, tomorrow.

Their speeches of ‘Happiness – the government’s responsibility or the individuals?’ and ‘How can we stop our energy needs costing the earth?’ impressed the audience and judges.