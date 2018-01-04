Portsmouth students learn the value of education

Have your say

SCHOOL pupils have learned the importance of education in the ongoing fight against poverty.

Students from Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth were given a presentation from anti-poverty organisation The ONE Campaign about how and why 130 million girls are out of school around the world.

Grace O’Reilly, aged 11, said: ‘I think that girls should have the right to an education as well as boys.

‘Girls can learn to get a good job so they can earn money for their family.’

Campaigns coordinator Billy Hill said: ‘The Admiral Lord Nelson students were so passionate about this issue.

‘Many talked about their pride in the UK helping so many children around the world.’