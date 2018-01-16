Praise for outstanding school

Have your say

PUPILS at a school have been praised for helping net an outstanding grading.

Redlands Primary School in Fareham was handed the rating by Ofsted following an inspection between October 31 and November 1.

Now Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, has praised staff and pupils in a recent visit.

She was given a tour of the school and attended an assembly where pupils congratulated the headteacher.

‘It was a real pleasure to visit Redlands Primary School and I am delighted to see Ofsted recognising the very high standard upheld at Redlands Primary School,’ she said.

‘All the teachers, support staff, pupils, and parents should be enormously proud of their achievements.

‘This rating reflects the innovative leadership and management of the school. I would like to particularly congratulate headteacher Kevin Harcombe for his excellent management of Redlands.

‘I look forward to seeing the school continue to excel in years to come.’

The school was noted of its ‘inspirational’ headteacher. The school was judged outstanding in: effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, outcomes for pupils and early years provision.