Primary schools ‘incredibly grateful’ after £6,500 donation

TWO primary schools are set to benefit from thousands of pounds in donations.

Emsworth Business Association (EBA) has handed over its annual cheque celebrating a good cause in the village.

Having previously supported The Rowans Hospice, the Rosemary Foundation and Stonepillow, the collective has this year donated £6,500 to St James’ Church of England Primary School and Emsworth Primary School. The cash was raised by association-backed events throughout 2017, including the Emsworth British Food Fortnight and the Emsworth Charity Black and White Ball.

Erika Biddlecombe, headteacher at St James’ in Bellevue Lane, said: ‘It is superb to see our local community through the EBA supporting the education of the future generation of Emsworth.

‘One of the joys of Emsworth is the team spirit shown by residents and businesses which is demonstrated with this fundraising. Thank you.’

The figure, which will be split between the two schools, is the largest in EBA’s history.

Kate Fripp, headteacher at Emsworth Primary School, said: ‘Emsworth Primary School is incredibly grateful for the fundraising by the community which will benefit the children in so many ways.

‘It shows our pupils the power of collaborative work and the importance of being part of a wider community with local interests.’

EBA chair, Giles Babb, said he had been ‘amazed’ by donors’ generosity.