Professor to give talk on riots at Portsmouth university

LEADING criminologist Professor Tim Newburn will be giving a talk on research into riots.

The author will be visiting the University of Portsmouth’s institute of criminal justice studies on Thursday, January 11.

His public lecture is the next in a series of events to mark 25 years of criminal justice studies in Portsmouth.

Mr Newburn is a professor of criminology and social policy at the London School of Economics and is the author or editor of more than 30 books.

His work on Reading the Riots – a collaborative study with the Guardian newspaper focusing on the 2011 England riots – received wide acclaim.

The free lecture is at 5pm at the university’s Park Building.