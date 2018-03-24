Project teaching Portsmouth students basic cooking skills wins £4,000

Have your say

A PROJECT to help students cook their own meals has won £4,000 of business support.

The Student Food Project, started by University of Portsmouth graphic design student Alex Harvey, has been crowned Startup of the Year at the university’s Enterprise Showcase.

The scheme provides recipes, resources and events to encourage students to eat healthier meals by learning basic cooking skills.

Alex and his team will now be supported by companies to develop their business.

Alex said: ‘It was awesome to win the awards at the Enterprise Showcase.

‘We’ve been working really hard over the last couple of years and to be recognised is great. We can’t wait to see where winning Startup of the Year will lead.’

More than 150 guests attended the fourth Enterprise Showcase hosted by the university.

The event included an exhibition of student and graduate businesses from a range of industries including stationery, video production, games design, cosmetic tattooing and fitness.

The awards ceremony included a speech from Karen Blackett, the university’s chancellor and chairwoman of MediaCom.

Eilish Gorse, curriculum adviser at the department of employability, said: ‘While supporting the students and graduates, we really do watch them develop their own ideas and grow in their self-belief, with great pride.

‘Seeing them showcase their ventures and win awards is testament to their determination and hard work.’