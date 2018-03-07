PROJECT TRACKER: City centre £30m student tower block to open in September

Have your say

New student flats at Chaucer House in Portsmouth are set to open in September - here’s the latest update on the project.

Project name: Unite Students - Chaucer House

Chaucer House in Isambard Brunel Road. 'Picture: Ben Fishwick

Cost: £30 million

Completion date: September 2018

The details:

Work on Unite Students’ Chaucer House accommodation was given the green light in August, 2016.

The development is the firm’s fifth in Portsmouth and will house 484 student rooms across en suite flats and studios.

The site is located minutes away from the Unite’s Greetham Street student accommodation tower, which has more than 800 rooms and was opened in September, 2016.

At Chaucer House, students will pay £178-a-week for an en suite room in a shared flat, or £203-a-week for a studio flat.

The progress:

Chaucer House is now largely built and is set to open its doors to University of Portsmouth students in September.

The site, while still under construction, currently has a show flat open for prospective residents – with a virtual tour of its shared kitchens available to navigate online.

Bookings for the tower’s so-called ‘classic accessible studios’ have sold out – while ‘classic’ studios and ensuite rooms are still available.

En suite rooms come in shared flats of between four to nine students.