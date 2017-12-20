Pupils enjoy inspiring visit to Land Rover BAR HQ

MORE THAN 150 girls took part in a day of science and technology activities designed to inspire them to pursue STEM subjects.

The 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Land Rover BAR sailing team, has launched a new initiative aimed at girls in Year 7 and Year 8 to make informed choices about STEM subjects ahead of their GCSEs.

Pupils at Brookfield Community School in Fareham went to the day, held at the Old Portsmouth base of Land Rover BAR.

Education manager at the 1851 Trust Bev Smith said: ‘We know that girls are interested in STEM subjects when they are younger, but this interest drops off when they come to take their GCSEs, which is why we wanted to host this day to really fuel their enthusiasm and expose them to inspiring female role models working in these careers.’