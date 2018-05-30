Pupils enjoy new forest and farm schools

PUPILS and staff from St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School in Fareham held celebrations to officially open their Forest and Farm School.

The school’s children will be able to enjoy activities in the woods while the farm school has two pygmy goats, chickens, ducks and tortoises with National Air Traffic Services in Whiteley sponsoring the goat and duck house.

Jodie McMenamin, Head of Integration Delivery for NATS and school governor said: ‘The new farm is a great way of broadening our children’s education outside of the classroom.

‘Giving them the responsibility of looking after animals is a great way for the pupils to learn new skills; you only need to see their faces light up to see how good it is for their wellbeing.’

As part of the launch, butterflies were released, ice-lollies were enjoyed and the school fairy came to visit.