Pupils from Portsmouth and Horndean schools compete in tech contest

PUPILS were put to the test in a number of codebreaking challenges.

Students from Portsmouth High School and Horndean Technology College were among schools from across the UK who took part in the CyberFirst Girls Competition.

They were two of four Hampshire schools who finished in the top 100 in the National Cyber Security Centre contest.

Chris Ensor, NCSC deputy director for skills and growth, said: ‘We want to inspire the next generation of tech-savvy young women to consider a career in cyber security.

‘We hope this competition can help to knock down some of the barriers holding them back.’