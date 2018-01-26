Pupils have their voices heard at contest

STUDENTS demonstrated their public speaking skills in the group round of the Youth Speaks competition.

The event, run by the Rotary Clubs of Fareham and Fareham Meon, saw seven teams from Boundary Oak School, Cams Hill School and Fareham Academy give presentations on issues and hot topics.

Winners in the intermediate section were from Boundary Oak School with an inspiring talk on ‘Growth Mindset’, a system that helps people achieve their goals through perseverance and resilience.

Mayor of Fareham, Councllor Mr Geoff Fazackerley judged the event with Rotarian Peter Pollard, President Elect of the Rotary Club of Fareham Meon and John Landaw from the Rotary Club of Fareham. Prizes were presented by Bob Marshall, President of the Rotary Club of Fareham and Rotarian Michael Cleaves, the organiser of the event.

The winning teams go through to the next round on February 7 at Park Community School, Havant.