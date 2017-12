STUDENTS from Priory School in Southsea have celebrated successes at the regional finals of a trampoline competition.

The under 19 girls’ team finished in third, with the under 15 girls’ finishing in first, alongside the school’s first ever boys’ team.

The teams will now advance to the zonal round of the competition – the national semi-finals. The school has praised the pupils for their efforts, and thanked coaches Jen Jordan and Michael Whitelock.