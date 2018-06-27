Pupils show off ‘brilliant’ works of art

STUDENTS from two schools have come together to share their passion for art with their families and friends.

Pupils from Bay House School and Brune Park Community School in Gosport combined their efforts for an art exhibition of work from Years 7 to 11.

All work done was either part of the school curriculum or sent for GCSE examination.

Ryan Parnell, Year 10, created a fine art piece of a skull, flower and butterfly.

Ryan said: ‘We started off by being given a theme to work with, and branched our ideas off from there.

‘The piece I made contrasts life and death with the flowers and butterfly against the skull.

‘I’m really quite proud – it’s nice to have your work on display for everyone like this.’

Evan Watson, also in Year 10, said: ‘I started by taking inspiration from the artist Magritte and loved the contrasts of the cloths over the heads.

‘I replicated that with a friend and created some sketches from there.

‘Art is great because it gives us that creative freedom to do whatever we want. I’ll definitely be carrying on with art in A-level.’

Tom Brown said: ‘I used the work of Andrew McIntosh as my inspiration.

‘It’s nice that there so much artwork here and that mine was chosen for the exhibition, because I didn’t think it would be.’

Bay House School art teacher Letitia Northcott said: ‘We set it up together with Brune Park School and it’s great to see so much great artwork here.

‘It’s really impressive – both schools have so much talent and it’s amazing that they have the chance to express themselves like that.’