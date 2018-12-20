Pupils show true festive spirit as they donate to those in need

Have your say

STUDENTS at Swanmore College have been showing the true meaning of Christmas by collecting food and toiletries to support those in need.

Pupils have been donating non perishable goods to the Meon Valley Food Bank.

Organiser and teacher at the school, David Chilton, said: ‘This food bank serves local villages within the Meon Valley and this is why the children have been so enthusiastic about the project.’

The generous youngsters have collected a total of 1,500 items. ‘I have been blown away by their efforts,’ added Mr Chilton.