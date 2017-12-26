Pupils support homeless shelter

STUDENTS from a school in Portsmouth have taken time out of the classroom to help the homeless this Christmas.

Pupils from Miltoncross Academy in Portsmouth not only filled hampers with food, toiletries and clothes to support homeless shelters in the city, but also organised fundraising events to raise money for the Lord Mayor’s charity and Central Point, a local homeless charity.

The school managed to not only fill a hamper per tutor group, but also raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Chloe Hodgson, Year 10, said: ‘Winter is the hardest time of the year for the homeless, as it gets colder each night and room in the shelters starts to run out, the least we can do is provide food and clothes.

‘Last year our school gathered enough food to feed the shelter for five months.’

‘This year we have achieved an outstanding £2,034, which is nearly £800 more than last year

‘We want to thank all parents, staff and local businesses whose generosity grows every year and without whom our Christmas appeal would not be possible.’