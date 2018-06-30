Pupils swap pencils for wands at Harry Potter themed week

MOST of us can only dream about going to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – but for a group of school pupils entering the world of Harry Potter has become a reality.

In the lead up to finishing school for the summer, students from St Francis Special School in Fareham have experienced two weeks of potion-making, eating banquets in the Great Hall and being sorted into houses.

Learning support assistant Sue Parker said: ‘As the end of the summer term nears and some of our pupils prepare to leave us, we wanted to do something special.

‘Usually we would go to Thorpe Park or somewhere similar but we wanted to do something that was more age appropriate and one that all our students could get involved in no matter what.’

The group of 30 are aged between 16 and 19 years old and have a range of disability and learning needs.

Teacher Callie Condon said: ‘Harry Potter is something most of them know something about and they have had lots of fun being sorted in their houses and wearing the badges of their house.

‘We have been playing games so they can earn points and the great thing about all the activities is that they are multi- sensory.

‘The food for taste, the music and the films for audio and visual, so everyone can be a part of it.’

Eighteen pupils from the group are taking a trip up to the Warner Bros.Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter in Watford.

Callie said: ‘This is a really big deal for them and us as we have never taken them as far, but the studio tour is accessible and they are all so excited to go.’

Usually at this time of year, the students and staff are busy making decorations for their prom hosted at the school, but this year the end of year prom will be held at the Holiday Inn Fareham.

Sue said: ‘Last year our theme was Grease so we made lots of props and photo filters, as we have for the past few years, but this year we wanted to prom to be extra special.

‘My daughters recently had their proms and we saw what the hype was about and we want to give our pupils that experience. Becky Coxon, from the hotel, has been so accommodating.’

Callie added: ‘We are all so excited for the big day in July!’