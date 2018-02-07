Pupils unite for annual schools federation careers fair

Have your say

PUPILS from schools across east Hampshire united for an annual careers fair.

Scores of youngsters attended the Havant Federations of Schools Careers Fair at Havant and South Downs College on Monday.

The aim of the fixture, organised by Hampshire Futures, was to inform students what options exist for them after leaving college or school when they turn 18.

Attended by at least eight schools across The News area – including Oaklands Catholic School, Park Community School and Crookhorn College – the event featured displays from the Royal Navy, BAE Systems, Peta and the Royal Air Force.

Vice-chair of the Havant Federation, Sally Duncan, said: ‘It is important students see the range of opportunities that are available.

‘There are not only colleges here but also information on apprenticeships and training.

‘Everyone has a different learning style and through fairs like this encourage students to find the right next step for them.’