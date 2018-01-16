Pupils walk to school as part of Portsmouth council challenge

PUPILS have been walking to school as part of a seven-week challenge.

Portsmouth City Council has been encouraging schools to do their Pompey Monster Walk to School Challenge.

Langstone Infant School pupils with headteacher Victoria Page - from left: Sofia Gustafsson, Cayden Rivers, Shaquille Manneh, Rio Williams and Esme Alsop

The scheme encourages pupils to walk to school at least three times a week and in return they receive road safety-themed keyrings, a pack and a ‘stomp-ometer’ to help them count and record their steps.

Pupils at Langstone Infant School and Langstone Junior School are the first to take part in 2018.

Jane Bush, headteacher at Langstone Junior School, said: ‘We are really excited to be involved in this challenge.

‘It is our priority to keep children safe and this project teaches children about road safety while encouraging everyone to walk to school. The timing is great too as it fits in with our new year resolutions.’