Reading  challenge  launched by counci

YOUNG readers are being challenged to read as much as possible over the summer break by a council.

Children are being encouraged to give their reading skills a boost over the holidays by joining in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Taking place in libraries, the challenge by West Sussex County Council calls on young readers to finish six books of their choice.

Those who complete the challenge will be awarded a medal and certificate.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “This is such a fantastic challenge and I would encourage as many of our county’s children to take part as possible because reading is not only great fun, but a great way to learn.

‘It’s also a fantastic way of introducing children to our brilliant library service which has so much to offer as well as books.’



The theme of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is Mischief Makers which celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Beano comic.



Reading and sharing books during the long summer holidays can prevent a dip in your child’s reading ability.



The Reading Challenge is free to take part and only requires a library card to register which is available for free at each library.



Adults accompanying children are encouraged to complete a reading challenge of their own called Read3.



This involves finishing three books over the summer with the opportunity to enter a draw to win an iPad.



The Summer Reading Challenge runs from Saturday 14 July to Saturday 15 September.



Find out more information in your local library or online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/src