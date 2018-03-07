Review into post-18 education welcomed

Have your say

AN MP has welcomed a major review into post-18 education.

Increasing choice, ensuring value for money and driving up quality are at the heart of a major review of post-18 education, launched by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has welcomed the news, saying: ‘We need to rethink our approach to post-18 education and encourage more students into rewarding vocational or technical training.

‘Equipping young people and students with the skills they need to have a fulfilling career is a matter close to my heart.’

In October last year, the Prime Minister announced that the government would freeze tuition fees for 2018/19.

They will also increase the amount graduates can earn to £25,000 before they start repaying their fees, putting money back into the pockets of graduates.

The Fareham MP is holding an Apprenticeships and Jobs Fair tomorrow from 10am until 3pm at Ferneham Hall, which is free to attend.

n For more information, please visit farehamapprenticeships.co.uk