A SCHOOL is celebrating after reaching a national final.

Priory school has enjoyed success once again with their trampoline team reaching the national final to be held in Cannock, Birmingham on Saturday, March 2.

Year 9 team member, Makenzie Gates, said: ‘I am excited for the Great British national final, it is amazing to be part of this team.’

The squad have been coached by PE teacher Jen Jordan who added: ‘It is exciting to have a team representing Priory at the national final.’