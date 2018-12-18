School boy inspired by homeless man to help less fortunate at Christmas

YOUNG George Tickner has put together more than 20 gift parcels for charity after being inspired by the plight of a homeless man.

Generous George, a Year 4 Portsmouth Grammar School student, had been buying food for a homeless man he saw when out shopping at a supermarket with his family

He said: ‘It is important to help those people who are less fortunate. Everyone should be able to celebrate and enjoy Christmas, whatever their situation.

‘There is a homeless man who I sometimes see when we go to Sainsbury’s.

‘He is really grateful because I always buy him some food and this made me think I wanted to do something to help other people.’

And he jumped at the chance to help more people when his school decided to help The Roberts Centre – a Portsmouth charity that supports homeless families.

Chief executive for The Roberts Centre, Carole Damper, said: ‘I think this is really inspiring that someone so young could be so selfless. He is obviously going to be a really special person – this has taken my breath away. The parcels will provide a real support to the families and children when they return to school.’

The parcels contain useful items for families moving into temporary accommodation along with stationery, calculators and books to help children.

George said: ‘We were on holiday at Alton Towers and so I went to all the local hotels and asked if they had any spare toiletries. I also went to local shoe shops to collect enough boxes for my parcels.

‘One day we were going out for lunch as a family and I suggested rather than going for a meal we should spend the money on the shoe box appeal.

‘We then used the money to buy toiletries and things that people might need.’

George donated his own books and carried out jobs at home to raise money to buy more items.

Pupils at his school put together more than 100 parcels.

Junior school deputy head teacher Jason Ashcroft said he is proud of all their efforts.

Mr Ashcroft said: ‘I am immensely proud of George who has sacrificed his own time and money to help others.’