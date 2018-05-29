School children from across Hampshire wow audience with show

Have your say

MORE than 1,700 young musicians wowed an audience with their incredible performance.

Hampshire Music Service organised the spectacular show at the Royal Albert Hall which featured more than 200 schools from across the county.

The performance had a variety of numbers including wind and brass ensembles, several orchestras, massed choirs, dancers and groups, and samba, jazz and Taiko drumming.

The concert was organised by Hampshire County Council’s Music Service.

It included a choir debut of My World, written by Hampshire composer, Tom Guyer, and writer and News’ columnist, Zella Compton.

The short musical is about ocean pollution and was narrated by Hampshire actor, Sarah Parish.

She said: ‘I got goose bumps hearing that. It was so incredible and so passionate and brilliant.

‘It’s so important that children enjoy music and have the opportunity to create and be creative.

‘This is a wonderful opportunity and they’re never going to forget this.’