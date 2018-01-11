School could see complete facelift within two years

DEVELOPERS have spoken of their excitement after revealing plans for a primary school overhaul.

A proposed development by DPP could see a replacement primary school built on the existing site of Arundel Court Primary School in Northam Street, Landport.

Arundel Court Primary School in Portsmouth

The scheme would see the school’s capacity increase by 20 per cent, taking the number of pupils at the school from 525 to 630.

Current plans, which are yet to be submitted to Portsmouth City Council, aim to demolish the existing main building and build a new one on the site of the school field, which backs on to Fyning Street.

The area of the demolished building would then be turned into a green space.

Michelle Davies, planning consultant at DPP, said: ‘This is part of a centrally funded government programme.

‘It is granted to schools in the most serious need of regeneration.

‘The building that the school currently uses is no longer fit for purpose.

‘Pretty much the entire site is being replaced – with the exception of the library and nursery, which will remain as they are now.

‘It is an exciting replacement school on the current school field – we will be creating a replacement field in the middle of the site, which will actually be larger than the one the school has at the moment.

‘The school will remain fully open during the construction period, so there won’t be any impact on the students’ education.

‘Our plan is for the new building to be a single three-storey block, which will allow for the school’s intake to increase.’

Planning architect Paula White said: ‘Because it is a new building we hope it will be quite inspirational for the students at the school.

‘Having a new facility such as this will allow the teachers to deliver the best standard of 21st century education that they can – which is fantastic for the children and their parents.

‘The building itself is a very compact design and is a big upgrade to the existing site.’

Jonathan Melling from the Elliot Group said: ‘It is certainly an exciting build, and we hope that we will get the chance to put these plans into action.

‘The staff and students at the school will certainly see a massive improvement to their facilities compared to what they have now.’

If plans go ahead, it is expected that the build will be finished by September 2019.