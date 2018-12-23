School exhibition honours fallen heroes of Gallipoli 

THE CENTENARY of Armistice has been recognised at Brune Park School with the opening of a new Gallipoli art exhibition.

The exhibition showcases student’s work in commemoration of of the bitter World War One conflict in Turkey involving British and allied troops. Students produced a range of art work to represent what they have learnt about the conflict.

The permanent exhibition was opened on Thursday December 13 by Ian Pinnie from the Gallipoli Association, local counsellors Peter Edgar, Chris Carter and Tom Andrew-Power. The school also welcomed Mark Minter whose grandfather served in Gallipoli.

Students and families also attended the event with the children given the opportunity to discuss with dignitaries the work they had produced.

The artwork was then judged by parents and visitors with a number of students nominated for the chance to visit Turkey where they will have the opportunity to explore the battlegrounds, cemeteries and the living legacy of the war.

The selected students will also have the distinction of designing a permanent memorial to the conflict.