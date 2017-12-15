School from Fareham and Waterlooville join together to put on festive show

Have your say

CHILDREN from special schools took part in a festive musical celebration.

Pupils from The Waterloo School in Waterlooville, Heathfield School in Fareham, St Francis Special School in Fareham, Glenwood School in Emsworth and Rachel Madocks School in Waterlooville joined 10 others from around Hampshire for the show at Winchester Cathedral.

The event, organised by Hampshire County Council’s music service, re-tells the nativity story combining traditional Christmas carols with modern songs as well as readings by the children.

This year’s service began with a procession of banners and the pupils dressed as angels, innkeepers, shepherds and kings.

Councillor Peter Edgar, the council’s executive member for education, said: ‘This has been a real highlight for our special schools and particularly for the children involved.

‘The excitement among the children and young people was clearly evident, and a joy to see.’