School makes trip to visit the poppies

PRIMARY school pupils have spent a day learning about the importance of poppies during an educational trip to Fort Nelson.

Students from Mill Hill Primary School in Waterlooville visited the Wave installation at the fort – learning about the thousands of ceramic poppies that make up the sculpture and how the six petals represent the charities that are involved with the project.

Last week was the last chance to see the poppies – before they move on as part of a national tour.

For more information people can go to royalarmouries.org.