School meals firm for Hampshire County Council adds extra dishes

A VARIETY of different cuisines will be available for school children from next term.

HC3S, which provides meals for Hampshire County Council schools, has looked at its menu and added new dishes to cater for all needs.

Its expanded menu accommodates changing tastes on the high street, appealing to older children by reflecting what they might eat when out and about with friends and family, while keeping popular plates.

The international menu means students can continue to enjoy a wide variety of choice for their school lunch and taste flavours from around the world.

Lunches will include Spanish meal potatas bravas, a Greek-inspired moussaka, Moroccan beef stew, chicken and chorizo paella as well as the traditional roast dinners, macaroni cheese and fish and chips.

More vegetarian options will also be available from September.