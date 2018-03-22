School receives award for dedication to sustainable transport

A JUNIOR school has become the first in its town to receive an award for its work in creating a sustainable transport network in the area.

Gomer Junior School in Gosport has received the Modeshift Stars gold award – a national award given to schools for sustainable travel schemes.

It is the first time that this award has been given to a school in the borough.

Learning mentor at Gomer Junior School Sarah Bottriell says that the award is something that the school has worked hard to achieve.

She said: ‘It has been in the pipeline for a good few years now.

‘To receive the award we have had to do a whole host of things, and also maintain that standard.

‘The ultimate aim is to minimise the number of cars coming into the school by encouraging parents and staff to walk or cycle to school – or even use public transport.

‘We also had our parking ticket scheme earlier this school year, which went really well.

‘The plan now is to organise a gold-themed day at the school to celebrate the achievement – and our thanks go to everyone who has helped us to achieve this award.’