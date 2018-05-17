School teams sail through to the finals

Have your say

A SCHOOL is celebrating after their football teams have had a record year.

The Year 8, 9 and 10 football teams at Mayfield School in North End secured cup victories in the Portsmouth Schools tournament last week.

The Year 8 team beat Admiral Lord Nelson School 2-0 while the Year 9 team won 4-2 against Springfield School.

Year 10 were crowned victorious against Miltoncross with 5-2.

All three teams have also got through five rounds to reach their respective Hampshire Cup finals and is the first time that a Portsmouth school has ever reached three Hampshire finals in one season.

The final matches will be played at Fratton Park on Wednesday, May 23 from 5.30pm with entry payable on the gate for all ex students or followers of Mayfield School from 5pm.