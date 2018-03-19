School to host STEM day

AS PART of national STEM week, a school has committed to engaging all of its pupils in hands-on experiences to gain a practical insight to STEM subjects.

Pupils at Meoncross School in Fareham will take part in activities from using Tetra Pak robots, the BBC micro:bit and the mathematical analysis of beach cleans as part of the day which is being support by Royal Navy staff from HMS Sultan.

As a ‘Coastal School’, the day is set to have a plastic pollution theme with students learning about the material, its use in everyday items and the impact of its disposal on the oceans and seas of the world.

HMS Sultan staff will give a presentation on engineering to pupils whilst others will learn about pollution charities.