School to stage country festival for community

LIVE music, fairground rides, and food stalls make up just some of the attractions for a new music festival.

Swanmore College has announced Swan Fest as the new community event.

Headteacher Kyle Jonathan said: ‘It has always been my dream of mine to put on a community event as there is nothing more country than a music festival.

‘So we put it to the parents association who hoped it would bring in some money for the school as well, which in this day we know is very important.’

The event is also hoped to bring something for the pupils and local families to do.

School business manager Chris Loveday said: ‘The nearest cinema is Whiteley and public transport is not great either so this is something our kids can enjoy.’

Portsmouth band The Collision will join other local artists Jerry Williams and Tom Bertram, as well as other unsigned bands.

Kyle added: ‘We are so grateful to the community for their generous donations to us, including Whiteley PA who have donated a sound system.

‘Without the community this event could not go ahead, and we hope it will be something that continues.’

The festival will take place on Saturday June 23 from 12pm. Earlybird tickets are £3 with standard at £5.